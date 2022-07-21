Greeley man sentenced after double-homicide conviction

Kevin Eastman was found guilty in the 2020 deaths of Scott Sessions and Heather Franks and was sentenced to two life sentences.

GREELEY, Colorado — A Greeley man convicted of killing two people in 2020, including a well-known Greeley-based trumpet player, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury convicted Kevin Eastman late Wednesday afternoon after a three-week trial. He was found guilty of:

2 counts of first-degree murder

2 counts of tampering with a deceased human body

2 counts of tampering with physical evidence

Stanley Scott Sessions, 53, of Greeley, was found dead on Feb. 10, 2020, near the road in the area of Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road in Bellevue, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The video above aired in 2020 shortly after Sessions' death.

Sessions was a well-known Northern Colorado musician who sang and played trumpet as one of the main members of the Denver band The Movers & Shakers.

Six days later, Eastman was arrested in connection with Sessions' death.

As part of that investigation, a search warrant was executed at a house in the 26700 block of Weld County Road 45, just off U.S. 34 between Greeley and Kersey.

During the search of the home, deputies found the body of Heather Franks.

Weld District Court Judge Marcello Kopcow sentenced Eastman on Thursday to two consecutive life sentences and an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

During the sentencing, the court heard from community members, as well as family and friends of the two victims.

“He started a chain reaction that I’m sure he doesn’t know anything about,” said Scott Sessions’ father, Stanley Sessions. “What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family.”

Franks' son, Alexander McLaughlin, also spoke during the sentencing hearing and shared a heartfelt victim impact statement with the court.

“My mom was more than just my mom,” McLaughlin said. “She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day.”

Stanley Sessions said that during the past two years, he has worked on forgiving the defendant because he “doesn’t want to carry his burden” for his heinous and vicious acts.

“Mr. Eastman, I have no quarrel with you,” he said. “I hope and pray that you take advantage of the services in the prison system, and that you will find God in your life, and that you’ll find a way to become a better person. You still have a chance, but that’s not up to us.”