Man killed in shooting in Littleton

Police said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle on Saturday morning.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday morning.

According to LCD, police were called out to the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle around 3:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When police arrived they located an adult male who had been shot in the chest.

Police performed life-saving measures on the man until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on scene. LPD said the man later died from his injuries.

The identity of the man was not released.

LPD is looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV. Police did not say how the vehicles are connected to the shooting. It is unclear if the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to call LPD at 303-794-1551.

