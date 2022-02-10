Loveland man arrested for sexual assault while out on bond, police say

Police say there may be more unreported cases involving 23-year-old Reed Akeley Charron.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a suspect related to a sexual assault that was reported last November, according to police.

Police said a 25-year-old woman had reported 23-year-old Reed Akeley Charron of Loveland had sexually assaulted her at her home. Investigators were able to collect evidence to corroborate the victim's report which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Charron.

>Video above: How to report tips to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

Prior to this report, Charron had been arrested for another sexual assault in October 2021, in Fort Collins, according to police. Carron was charged with Sexual Assault and was out on bond when the Loveland assault happened, police said.

Charron was taken into custody by police on Jan. 20. He is currently being held at the Larimer County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash or surety bond for the following charges:

Sexual assault

Violation of bail bond

Third degree assault

Detectives and officers from LPD are concerned there may be additional unreported incidents involving Charron.

Anyone with additional information about this case or any other incident is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or Detective Corey Richards with the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2274 or by email at Corey.Richards@cityofloveland.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.