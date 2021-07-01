x
Crime

Man gets 18 years for distribution, $2.1 million in cocaine seized

Mario Diaz-Miranda, 28, was arrested after investigators discovered at least 50 kilos of cocaine, according to the district attorney's office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison on distribution charges in a case that led to the seizure of more than $2 million in cocaine, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

After a long-term surveillance operation, the district attorney's office said North Metro Drug Task Force investigators arranged to buy two kilos of cocaine from 28-year-old Mario Diaz-Miranda on Jan. 8, and arrested him after completing the transaction.

Investigators seized more cocaine inside Diaz-Miranda's car and 48 kilograms inside the wall of an apartment associated with him that was worth $2.1 million, according to the DA's office.

Diaz-Miranda, pleaded guilty on May 11 to distribution of a controlled substance, according to the district attorney's office. He was also sentenced to three years of parole.

“This was an extraordinary amount of drugs to get off our streets” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “Drug traffickers pose a significant danger to this community and we’re working tirelessly to combat them. I applaud the North Metro Task Force for their work on this case.”

The North Metro Drug Task Force is mad up of members of the following law enforcement agencies:

  • Adams County Sheriff’s Office
  • Westminster Police Department
  • Thornton Police Department
  • Commerce City Police Department
  • Broomfield Police Department
  • Brighton Police Department
  • Northglenn Police Department
  • Federal Heights Police Department.

