JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested and is accused of filming a juvenile who was using the restroom at a Westminster church, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Aaron Robbins, 35, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

During a church service at Tri-City Baptist Church in Westminster on Oct. 27, Robbins followed a juvenile into a bathroom and entered a neighboring stall, according to JCSO. Robbins held a phone under the wall of the bathroom stall while the juvenile used the toilet, JSCO said.

Based on interviews, investigators said they believe Robbins has done this on other occasions at the church and at department-type stores.

If anyone has any information on this case or other unreported cases involving Robbins they are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

