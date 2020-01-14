AURORA, Colo. — There could be additional victims after a man was arrested and is accused of luring a 13-year-old boy to his home on multiple occasions for sexual encounters, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit of APD began an investigation in November 2019. The 13-year-old victim met an adult online and started getting lured to that adult's residence, on multiple occasions, for sexual encounters, according to APD.

As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was served at Andrew Sandoval's Aurora residence.

Sandoval was subsequently arrested for sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse, internet luring of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Due to the nature of the crime, detectives believe there could be more unreported victims in the Aurora or Denver metropolitan area.

Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, may have been victimized should contact the ICAC Tip Line at 303-739-6164.

