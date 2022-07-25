Man accused of trying to steal jet sentenced

The man tried to board a jet at the Centennial Airport in July 2021, deputies said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to a theft charge after being accused of trying to steal a jet at the Centennial Airport has been sentenced.

Sterlin Love, 31, pleaded guilty in January to theft between $20,000 and $100,000 and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for the theft charge and one and a half years for the weapon possession charge. He'll get credit for just over a year of time served.

In July 2021, Love jumped the south fence at Centennial Airport and walked onto the taxiway near runway 35R and a Jetstream Gulf 6, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

He claimed he was trying to fly to Hawaii, the sheriff's office said at the time.

The jet was stopped, and Love walked up on the steps of the plane to attempt to board, according to investigators. The sheriff's office said it was unclear whether he was trying to catch a free ride or fly the aircraft himself.

The crew did not let him on and notified law enforcement, who arrested him.

He was initially charged with attempted theft – over $1 million, tampering or endangering public transportation, attempted tampering or endangering public transportation, attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft, hindering transportation and trespassing. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

