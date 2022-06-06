Man charged with manslaughter in fentanyl death

Terrelle Lucero, 25, is accused of dealing fentanyl that was used in a fatal overdose in April, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is being charged with manslaughter after reportedly dealing fentanyl used in an overdose death, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force (BCDTF) began investigating a fentanyl death that took place on April 25, and identified 25-year-old Terrelle Lucero as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to the victim, the district attorney's office said.

As part of the investigation, BCDTF made contact with Lucero on May 26 for a "controlled buy" of fentanyl and took him into custody, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators searched Lucero and his vehicle and found a small black scale with white residue and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, the district attorney's office said. In another search at the jail, more than 75 fentanyl pills were found in Lucero's possesion, the DA's office said.

Lucero was charged on June 1 with the following counts, according to the district attorney's office:

Manslaughter

Possession

Possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Two counts of Special Drug Offender

Under the law at the time of the victim's death, Lucero faces four to 12 years if convicted of manslaughter. If the death took place after House Bull 22-1326 went into effect, the possible sentence would be eight to 32 years.

The district attorney's office also said the Special Drug Offender charge carries a possible sentence of eight to 32 years.

"This office strongly supported and participated in the work on the fentanyl bill, in part, because of the need for stronger penalties for those that distribute fentanyl and, especially, those that cause deaths," the district attorney's office said.

