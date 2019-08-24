BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man convicted of sexually assaulting two women has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

According to a release from the Boulder District Attorney's Office, a jury found Omar Abughalib guilty in April of two counts of sexual assault and three other charges. He was accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance and an ex-girlfriend.

The DA's office said both victims testified during Abughalib's trial, as well as two other women. The acquaintance said he slapped, strangled and pinned her down during the assaults. His ex-girlfriend testified how he sexually assaulted her multiple times during their relationship.

Abughalib was also sentenced to 20 years to life of Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Probation once he completes his prison sentence.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty issued this statement: “The significant sentence handed down by the Court reflects the severe trauma that this defendant inflicted upon the victims and the danger that he presents to the community. The victims demonstrated real courage in reporting these sex assaults and going through the trial process. Our Sex Assault Unit is committed to fighting for survivors of sex offenses. As a result of the hard work of law enforcement and DA staff, this defendant received the appropriate sentence for his actions.”

