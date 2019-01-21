DENVER — Denver police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Monday morning, Denver police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenarm Place just before 2:30 a.m. and found the victim, an adult man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

At this time police are unable to provide any information about potential suspects. The victim has not been identified.

