Man injured in Commerce City shooting

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.

The Ranger then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police described the Ranger as red, with a white topper shell on the back. It's unclear how many people were in the pickup, or whether the suspect was a driver or passenger.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626.

