Man robbed at gunpoint inside his Northglenn home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was robbed at gunpoint by three men who entered his home early Thursday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department. (NPD).

Officers with NPD responded to the 11800 block of Claude Way around 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived they contacted the victim who said that three men entered his home, pointed a gun at him, and then assaulted him. He also reported that money had been stolen.

One of the suspects also pointed a gun at another resident of the home, according to NPD.

The suspects left in a white SUV of unknown make and were last seen headed south on Claude Way.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Spresser at 303-450-8859.