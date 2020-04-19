DENVER — A gathering at an apartment in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood ended in a shooting late Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD officers responded to reports of the shooting at 10:38 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, in the area of East 56th Avenue and Tower Road, according to a spokesperson for DPD.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the hip. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, the spokesperson said.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that broke out among a group of people who had gathered in an apartment. The DPD spokesperson said the incident appeared to be isolated.

No arrest has been made, as investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

