Man fatally shot at pawn shop

It happened Thursday morning at a business in the area of Mississippi Avenue and Parker Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was fatally shot at a pawn shop Thursday morning.

Deputies said it happened around 11:15 a.m. at a shop on East Mississippi Avenue just east of South Parker Road. Deputies said someone called 911 and asked for an ambulance and the police. The caller said a man who had allegedly tried to rob the pawn shop had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They said everyone involved remained on the scene, and there is no threat to the public.

