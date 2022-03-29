Man wounded in Greeley shooting

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital early Saturday morning in a personal vehicle.

GREELEY, Colo. — No arrests have been made in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said Tuesday.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a GPD officer was at a hospital for an unrelated call when a vehicle pulled up behind them at the emergency room with a gunshot victim inside.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was rushed into surgery for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Officers later located the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. It was believed that the suspect or suspects left that area in an unknown vehicle before officers found the scene.

GPD called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there was no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case who has not been interviewed by officers should contact the GPD front desk at 970-350-9605.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

