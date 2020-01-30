DENVER — A wanted fugitive from Mississippi accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has now been moved up to the U.S. Marshal's Top 15 Most Wanted List, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals are still looking for 42-year-old Jacob Scott, who they said faked his own death and may be in the Aurora, Colorado or the Beaumont, Texas area.

RELATED: Marshals: Mississippi fugitive wanted on child rape charges faked his own death, may be in Denver area

>> The video above originally aired in Feb. 2019.

Scott is currently wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child. He's also wanted from unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The US Marshal's Office said he was originally accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who became pregnant. He was out on bond in July 2018, when investigators found his abandoned boat with a gun and a suicide note off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama.

Scott's remains and forensic evidence of his death were never recovered, the Marshal's Office said. It was also discovered that he withdrew a large sum of money just before his disappearance.

Scott is described as being about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. He was brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion and a compass with feathers.

Compass tattoo on Jacob Scott's right forearm

US Marshal's Office

He is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, the Marshal's Office said.

Because Scott is a survivalist and military veteran, the Marshal's Office said they believe he may be able to live off the grid for an extended period of time.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS