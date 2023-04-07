Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-70

Police initially said the rider was injured in a single-vehicle crash but later said the man had been shot.

DENVER — A motorcyclist initially thought to have been wounded in a crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard was actually shot and later died from his injuries, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, DPD said in a tweet that they were investigating a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Colorado Boulevard that left the motorcyclist seriously wounded.

Several hours later, police said the incident was being investigated as a shooting and that they were working to develop information about a suspect. In an update later Tuesday morning, DPD said the victim, a man, had died from his injuries.

No other information about the circumstance of the shooting were released.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed from Brighton Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard as of 9 a.m. as a result of the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to DPD.

