Youth-created billboard has message to combat gun violence

DENVER — A youth-created billboard has a message to combat gun violence in southwest Denver, an area that struggles with gun violence.

The billboard is located off 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver's Westwood neighborhood. The billboard is in both English and Spanish, saying "Hugs Not Guns."

It was created by a group of about 15 youth ages 14 to 24 who are part of nonprofit Southwest Vida.

"It affects everywhere we go, whether it’s in our own home, our own street, our own school," said Sayuri Toribio, a senior at Regis University who has been a part of the group for four years.

The billboard was unveiled with the support of Denver City Council President Jamie Torres and the Denver Police Department.

"When they see the billboard, I want them to be in shock and just realize that gun violence is present in our community," Sayuri said. "We need to lower those crime rates."

Sayuri also prompted her brother Mario to join.

"It’s on my mind every day because I’ve experienced gun violence right outside of my house," Mario said. "Every time I go outside of my house, I’m worried that another similar experience is going to happen."

The conversation stretches outside of the Toribio household and into their friends' circles as well.

"I’m always telling them, 'You should be careful around here,'" Mario said.

Pearl Lopez is the Director of Community Pearl, the organization that oversees Southwest Vida.

"It’s important to hear what the youth have to say about that because it impacts their everyday lives," Lopez said. "Sometimes the adults take over the narrative when it’s really dealing with the youth issues, and the youth are really the experts on what is going on in their communities and their lives."

About a week ago, the billboard got tagged with graffiti -- an unfortunate incident they believe also means the message is being effective.

