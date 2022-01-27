Suspects wanted for stealing necklaces worth $7,300

Denver Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing two necklaces worth $7,300.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking the public's help in finding two suspects wanted for a theft that happened on Jan. 23.

Police say the two suspects, a man and a woman, entered a store located at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. That's at the National Western Stock Show.

The woman distracted the clerk while the man stole two necklaces.

The necklaces are valued at $7300.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

