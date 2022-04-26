Trial set for man accused of shooting neighbor through wall

Sally Strelecki was put on life-support after being shot in the head through her apartment wall. Mickel McLean faces multiple charges in connection to the shooting.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The trial for man charged with shooting his neighbor through an apartment wall, putting her on life-support, has been scheduled.

Adams County Sheriff's Office (ASCO) said Mickel McLean was arrested in connection to the Oct. 2, 2021 shooting of Sally Strelecki in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way.

Strelecki was standing in her kitchen preparing pet food when a bullet came through the wall and hit her in the back of the head, according to ACSO. She was taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital and placed on life-support.

McLean has been charged with the following:

First-degree assault - extreme Indifference

Second-degree assault

Menacing

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Third-degree assault

Three counts of reckless endangerment

A four-day trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 30, according to court records.

McLean was in the adjacent apartment and told investigators he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when the gun he was holding went off, hitting the wall to the neighboring unit, ASCO said.

According to the arrest affidavit, McLean and his girlfriend both initially said the two of them began pulling on an armful of clothing in McLean's arms when the gun fired.

When interviewed separately, McLean's girlfriend told investigators that he told her to tell "the story of the accidental discharge" but that "did not really happen," the affidavit says.

She continued, saying McLean "charged" her as she stood in the bedroom closet and hit her in the face, according to the affidavit. She said Mclean then grabbed the handgun, pointed it at her from several feet away and fired a single shot, the affidavit says.

The girlfriend added that she still felt the shooting was accidental because he did something about a year earlier and "feels he was just trying to scare her," according to the affidavit.

The investigator noted that the woman had small scrapes on her face and her lip appeared slightly swollen, the affidavit says.

Amy Graham, Strelecki's mother, said in October 2021 that her daughter was awake and breathing on her own, but faced significant medical challenges.

The family had discussions about ending life support. Graham said they ultimately did not end support, after disagreement in the family.

