DENVER — An officer was legally justified for shooting 37-year-old Juan Macias in August 2019, according to a decision letter issued Wednesday by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

The incident happened in the area of 15th and Central streets in the Lower Highlands neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 after two woman called police and said they were being harassed by an unknown man, the decision letter says.

Macias matched the suspect description and was contacted by two Denver officers — one of whom was Officer Taylor Schmidt, the letter says. He provided his name and ID to officers and the "conversation was polite," according to the letter.

Macias then pulled out a gun and fired one round at one of the officers, who avoided it by running into the street, nearly getting hit by a passing car, the letter says.

The letter says Schmidt saw Macias fire the gun at his fellow officer, drew his duty weapon and fired several rounds.

Detectives later found a handgun in close proximity to Macias, the letter says.

Macias was transported to a hospital, where he died several days later.

Investigators later discovered additional live rounds of ammunition, two containers of suspected methamphetamine and a ski mask in Macias' backpack, according to the letter.

> The full decision letter can be found here.

