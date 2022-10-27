WATCH: Body camera video shows shootout between deputies, theft suspects

The two people killed by the deputies were identified as David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, both of Pueblo.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Body camera footage released Thursday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows part of the confrontation and exchange of gunfire between deputies and two car theft suspects Tuesday in the parking garage of a Lone Tree RTD station.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspects, who were both killed during the shootout, as David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, both of Pueblo.

The released body camera video shows a small part of the more than nine-minute confrontation late Tuesday at the Lincoln Station.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has a pattern crimes unit that focuses on stolen cars. Around 11:30 p.m., a member of that unit noticed a black Kia without a license plate backed into a spot in the garage located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree. That deputy called for backup and then they approached the car, said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

> Content warning: This video includes audio of gunshots.

The body camera footage shows the deputies surround the stolen car and identify themselves as being with the Sheriff's Office several times, with orders for the suspects to roll down the windows.

The suspects turn on the car and roll it back and forth in its parking space, and then the deputies and suspects start to exchange gunfire. Spurlock said the suspects fired the first shots.

Six deputies fired their weapons, and both suspects were struck and pronounced dead.

Spurlock said both were wanted on warrants for auto theft and theft. One of them was wanted for questioning related to a shooting that occurred within the past three months in Denver, he said.

According to court records, Daws has a criminal record that includes vehicle theft, vehicle eluding and possession of a controlled substance, and Stain's criminal record includes a forgery conviction and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

One deputy was wounded when he was hit in the face with glass from a window that was shot out.

"He was also, miraculously, a bullet goes through the sleeve of his shirt and you can see where it went through his shirt," Spurlock at a news conference Wednesday. "He was not hit by any bullets. He was just hit by glass."

He said deputies were in the area because of a "string" of auto thefts that have occurred in the northern portion of Douglas County. He indicated the RTD lot, as well as hospital lots and big business lots, are common places where thefts occur.

Two guns were found inside the stolen car.

The six deputies who fired their weapons were on leave, which is standard protocol. The incident was being investigated by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

>Video below: Douglas County Sheriff speaks on shooting involving deputies:

This story includes previous reporting by Richard Cote and Janet Oravetz.

