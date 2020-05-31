3 officers seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Denver

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Cobalt or Cruze with plate number 59722. A civilian was also hit.

DENVER — Three officers were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle near East Colfax Avenue and Logan Street in Denver Saturday night, according to Denver Police spokesperson Kurt Barnes.

One civilian was also struck, Barnes said. Barnes also said police think it was intentional.

Barnes said the officers suffered serious bodily injury and were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze with Wyoming plates, plate number 59722. The Chevy may have extensive front-end damage.

Call 911 if seen.