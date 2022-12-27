Shooting in Denver leaves one dead

The shooting happened near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening.

Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Grove Street around 7:30 p.m.

The person who was killed had not been identified. Police also have not said what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

