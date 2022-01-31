Parent accused of assaulting security guard at Denver elementary school

Police said the parent was arrested Thursday after getting into a fight with a security guard at Lowry Elementary School.

DENVER — A parent was arrested after assaulting a security guard at a Denver elementary school Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said Anthony Chavez, 42, was arrested after getting into a fight at Lowry Elementary School. Police said on Jan. 12, Chavez had been involved in a disturbance at the school. At that time, he was mad about his son being required to wear a mask, according to a probable cause statement. After the incident, he was told he was not allowed to be inside the school campus.

On Thursday, police said, Chavez dropped his son off at the school, then walked toward the doors. A security guard met him and told him he could not come inside the school. Chavez pushed the guard in the chest, they got into a fight, and Chavez punched the guard, according to the statement.

Police said the guard pepper-sprayed Chavez. The guard and Chavez both sustained minor injuries.

Chavez also had a warrant, according to police. He was arrested without further incident.

Chavez is facing three misdemeanor charges, including assault, according to court documents.

The school was briefly placed on secured perimeter during the incident, the school's principal said.

