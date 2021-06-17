Man found fatally stabbed Thursday; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody, according to Lakewood Police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lakewood Thursday, according to a release from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

LPD agents were called to the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Ingalls Street just before 3 p.m. on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound, the release said.

Agents found the man unconscious and unresponsive, the release said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said agents could track down and arrest a suspect, described only as an adult male, a short time later. LPD said it appears he is the only suspect involved in the stabbing.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the suspect or victim because the investigation is still in its early stages.



