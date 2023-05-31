Denver Police investigating shooting involving officers

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Eliot Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting involving officers in the 4800 block of Eliot Street. That's near Federal Boulevard and Interstate 70 in Denver.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting Wednesday at 4:46 a.m. Police said the officers involved in the shooting were from another jurisdiction but did not say which one.

According to police, one person was injured in the shooting. The person's extent of injuries were unknown early Wednesday morning. No officers were injured in the shooting, DPD said in the tweet.

Police have not released information about what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

