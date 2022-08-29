Denver judge rejects plea deal in high-profile murder case

Prosecutors offered Neshan Johnson seven years in the juvenile system. He is accused of driving a getaway car after another teen shot and killed a woman.

DENVER — Over the last 18 months, Alex Cabriales said he has had a lot of bad days. This past Friday was an exception.

In February of last year, Cabriales' sister, Pamela, was shot to death while stopped at a light at Colfax and Interstate 25.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old with first degree murder. According to court documents, the two teens thought Cabriales had tapped their car from behind at a red light. Police said the 14-year-old was the shooter, while Johnson drove the getaway car.

On Friday, a Denver judge rejected a deal that would have resulted in Johnson pleading guilty to second degree murder and serving seven years in the Colorado youth offender system.

"It was a small victory in a long battle," Alex Cabriales said. "Neshan Johnson has no remorse. We just let the judge know how we felt about the deal."

9NEWS legal analyst Scott Robinson said seven years in the youth offender system did seem like a lenient sentence given the nature of the case and he was not surprised the judge rejected the deal.

"It is unusual that any plea bargain is rejected in any case, except in high-profile cases involving a homicide," Robinson said.

According to court records, Neshan Johnson's trial is scheduled to begin on November 28.

No trial date has yet been set for the 14 year-old who police say was the shooter.