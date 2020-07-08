'Significant reward' announced Friday after fire that killed 5 family members

Arson is suspected as the cause of the fire on North Truckee Street that killed a couple and their toddler and two other relatives.

DENVER — A significant reward will be announced Friday regarding a house fire earlier this week that killed five family members in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Moussa Diol identified his brother Djibril Diol as one of the victims. Moussa said Djibril's wife, Adja, and their toddler daughter, Khadja, also died in the fire at 5312 North Truckee St., which is near the intersection of Peña Boulevard and East 56th Avenue.

"I can't really talk right now because I'm heartbroken," Moussa Diol said Wednesday afternoon. "All I can say is Djibril was a good person. He was a support. He was a good brother of mine."

Koumba Diol, who is Djibril's sister, and his niece Hawa were also killed, according to family members.

Arson is suspected as the cause of the fire that erupted around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Three other people who were inside the home managed to escape by jumping from the second story to the ground below, according to the Denver Fire Department.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and will include representatives for the victims' families as well officials from the Denver Police Department, fire department, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

They're expected to make a plea for information about the fire and announce a "significant reward."

You'll be able to watch the news conference when it happens inside this article, through the 9NEWS app or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

A Gofundme page for the family described Djibril, who is was an immigrant from Senegal, as a "young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and New York Consul General of Senegal Elhadji Ndao spoke briefly at the scene of the fire Thursday afternoon.

"The family needs help," Hancock said, adding that they need funds to take the remains back to Senegal.

Hancock personally asked people to donate to the Gofundme page.

"This is a tragedy," Hancock said. "We want to stand arm-in-arm with them. In Denver, everyone is welcome. This community stands with them."

Djibril worked for Kiewit and had been working on the Central 70 Project.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Jibby Diol and his family. He was a valued member of our Kiewit team and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this extremely difficult time," the company said in a statement.

A company spokesperson also said they were considering stickers on their hard hats to honor Djibril, whom coworkers referred to as "Jibby". The spokesperson said they hope to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to possibly erect a memorial plaque in his honor somewhere near the construction project.