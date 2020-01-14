AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to a dozen vehicles and a building recently.

From Sunday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 13, at least 12 vehicles had windows shot out with a BB gun, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The reported damage, which is totaled at more than $10,000, occurred in the areas of 2260 Billings St. and 14661 E. 13th Ave., APD said. A Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 3444 Salida St. in Aurora also had several windows shot out.

Through an investigation, APD said the suspects below are believed to be involved in the crimes.

Aurora Police Department

Police also said the vehicle below is believed to be involved in the crimes or be occupied by someone who has more information.

Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is operated 24 hours a day/7 days a week. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS