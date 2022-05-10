Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting

One suspect was shot during an exchange with Boulder Police near University Hill early Sunday morning. Police are still searching for others.

BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night.

Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.

A second suspect, identified as Zakiyy Lucas, was taken into custody Sunday after he was shot and injured by officers who had responded to a shootout near The Sink, a popular off-campus restaurant.

Lucas was in in a fight with two other men that eventually escalated into him confronting the others with what appeared to be a rifle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Video that was taken by a bystander shows him fire at least one shot toward the men and the others in the area, the affidavit says. Shots believed to be from officers are also heard on the video.

Sharma could face the following charges:

Attempted murder in the first degree-extreme indifference

Attempt murder in the first degree-after deliberation

Disorderly conduct-discharge firearm

He is currently being with at the Boulder County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Lucas is also being held at the Boulder County Jail on a bond of $500,000 and faces attempted murder and disorderly conduct charges

Boulder Police said they have increased patrols on University Hill in response to a "concerning" increase in gun violence in the area. Officers also responded to the same location Monday night and arrested a man who they said shot a gun into the air at multiple locations around Boulder.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the other individuals involved in Sunday’s incident and said they appreciate the tips received from the community.