Boulder Police respond to shooting in University Hill

1 suspect was shot during an exchange with Boulder Police near University Hill. Police are searching for 3 other unidentified suspects.

BOULDER, Colo. — At 1:27 a.m. the Boulder Police Department responded to a disturbance call near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

As officers were investigating, they received another call of shots fired two blocks away. Officers quickly responded when they encountered multiple armed suspects.

At least one officer returned fire, injuring one suspect according to Police Chief Maris Herold.

The unidentified suspect was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the exchange.

Police are still searching for at least three other unknown suspects involved in gunfire.

Detectives recovered one firearm from the scene and believe at least three different types of guns were involved in this incident.

The shooting occurred near the campus' fraternity housing.

CU Boulder Police issued a CU Advisory to students to alert them of the possible danger near campus.

The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave while The Critical Incident Response Team investigates the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who has information or video of the incident to contact Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 or upload video and photos to bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/universityhillshooting.

