SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was robbed at gunpoint at a condominium complex in the Mountain House area of Keystone Sunday morning may have been lured by a suspect through a dating app, sheriff officials said.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a screaming man at the Slopeside Condominiums located at 1211 W. Keystone Rd. Authorities arrived at the location and found a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The sheriff's office said the victim was unfamiliar with the Mountain House area and asked the suspect for the directions.

The suspect led the victim to an exterior common area where he pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone or he would shoot him, authorities said.

The suspect was last seen running on a sidewalk east toward River Run. Authorities could not locate him, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff officials believe that the suspect left the area. He is described as a white man who is about 35 years old and 5' 10". He was wearing brown pants, brown boots, a long black jacket, and a ski mask.

This incident remains under investigation. Other possible victims are asked to call police immediately.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact:

Detective Sergeant Rob Pearce at (970) 423-8925 or at Robert.Pearce@summitcountyco.gov or Summit County Communications Center non-emergency phone number (970) 668-8600.

