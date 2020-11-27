Deputies seek suspect in shooting, robbery at Centennial gas station

The incident happened at the Valero in the 8200 block of South Quebec Street, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a shooting and robbery at a Centennial gas station Thursday night.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), citizens walked into the Valero store in the 8200 block of South Quebec Street, just north of East County Line Road, at 6:47 p.m. and found the clerk with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

ACSO said the suspect came into the store and asked the clerk for a carton of cigarettes. After talking briefly, according to ACSO, the suspect told the clerk to give him everything. The suspect then pointed a gun at the clerk and shot him, ACSO said.

The clerk was taken to the hospital after deputies administered first aid. No information about his condition has been released.

ACSO said the suspect is a white male in his mid 20s who was wearing a gray hoodie, a black and white shirt-style jacket, gray pants and brown shoes.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

