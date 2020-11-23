x
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Aurora

The vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers were investigating an auto-pedestrian accident causing the westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue at Clinton Street to be closed Sunday evening.

APD announced later that she had died.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. 

The public has been asked to stay out of the area to avoid traffic delays. Police have not offered an estimate as to when the westbound lanes will be back open. 

