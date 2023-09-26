Man found dead in southwest Denver, homicide investigation ongoing

Police said a man was found dead Tuesday morning near Sanderson Gulch west of Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Denver Police (DPD) said the victim was found near South Julian Way and West Mexico Avenue. That area is near Sanderson Gulch between South Lowell and Federal boulevards.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit tips online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

