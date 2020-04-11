After trial delay, older STEM shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

Devon Erickson's trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The older suspect accused of carrying out a deadly attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019 will be in court Wednesday for a motions hearing after his trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Devon Erickson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, pleaded not guilty in January and was supposed to go to trial earlier this year. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against him.

Erickson is accused in the shooting at the HIghlands Ranch school that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

Erickson's codefendant, Alec McKinney, was 16 at the time of the shooting. He was charged as an adult and in February pleaded guilty to 17 charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

In July, he was sentenced to life in prison with parole plus 38 years. Due to his age at the time of the shooting, the judge had to sentence McKinney to life in prison with the possibility of parole related to the first-degree murder charge for the death of Kendrick. Mckinney received an additional 38 years but had faced a maximum of an additional 408 years on the other charges.

Both suspects were initially charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Those charges are still pending against Erickson.