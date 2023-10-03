Stolen vehicle pursuit and crash ends in Aurora

A man was shot in the arm while trying to recover his stolen vehicle in Denver, according to police.

The Aurora and Denver Police Departments are investigating a shooting that ended with a crash near East 6th Place and North Del Mar Circle, according to police.

According to Aurora Police, a man had his car stolen early Tuesday morning in Aurora and tracked it to Denver. The man who tried to recover his own vehicle was shot by a suspect at about 5:15 a.m. in east Denver, according to police.

The suspect left the scene in the stolen vehicle and was spotted by officers around 6:30 a.m., Aurora Police said. Officers were involved in a brief chase that ended with the suspect crashing near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle, police said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to Aurora Police.

The man who was shot was able to get to a hospital in Aurora, Denver Police said. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Denver Police is investigating the shooting while Aurora Police is investigating the vehicle theft and crash.

