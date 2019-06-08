RIFLE, Colo. — A suspect is in the hospital after police said a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting in Rifle Monday evening.

Officers from the Rifle Police Department stopped a car on the Colorado River bridge between the Interstate 70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue, police said in a release.

After two officers made contact with the suspect, the release says shots were fired. It's not clear what led up to the shooting or who fired the shots.

The suspect was brought to the hospital. We don't know how badly they were hurt.

Rifle police said a weapon was found at the scene.

Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS