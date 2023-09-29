Investigators return to site where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said more than three dozen investigators conducted a comprehensive search of the area Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators finished their search Friday at the site where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said investigators returned Friday to the site in Saguache County to conduct another comprehensive search of the area.

More than three dozen investigators from CBI, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and the Saguache County Sheriff's Office spent the day at that location following last week's investigation there, according to CBI.

On Wednesday, CBI announced that Morphew's remains had been found at a location outside Moffat during a search that was part of an unrelated investigation.

The 49-year-old mother of two went missing on Mother's Day 2020 while on a bike ride.

Her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested in her death and charged with first-degree murder in May 2021 even though she remained missing.

In April 2022, Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama granted a motion filed by prosecutors that asked to dismiss the case just as he was about to go on trial.

District Attorney Linda Stanley filed the motion that asked Lama to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again at a later date.

Prosecutors said in that motion that they and law enforcement believed they were "close to the discovery" of her body, but said they wouldn't be able to complete searches ahead of the scheduled trial date due to weather and snowpack.