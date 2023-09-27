The mother of two went missing on Mother's Day 2020 and hadn't been seen since – until her body was found Sept. 22, 2023, about 50 miles away from her home.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo — On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that the remains of Suzanne Morphew, 49, were found in the area of Moffat in Saguache County.

Those who are new to Colorado might not be familiar with this case, so this story gives the quick answer to the question: Who is Suzanne Morphew?

Morphew, 49, was last seen on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. She lived in Maysville in Chaffee County, west of Salida, with her husband, Barry Morphew, and their children. At the time she vanished, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said she apparently went for a bike ride but never returned.

Her bicycle was found not far from the Morphews' house. Her bike helmet was found four days later less than a mile away just off Route 50. It was undamaged.

Despite an exhaustive search, investigators, family and friends were unable to find her.

In May 2021 – a year after Morphew disappeared – her husband Barry was charged with her murder. He pleaded not guilty. After a three-day preliminary hearing, a Chaffee County judge ruled that there was probable cause for him to stand trial.

Before the trial could happen, though, charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed in April 2022, when a judge granted a motion filed by prosecutors to dismiss the case. Charges could be refiled if new evidence is found.

No arrests have been made in the case since her body was found.

