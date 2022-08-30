Hit-and-run victim attacked in court while testifying

Daniel Ayala faces new charges after attacking the man he was found guilty of hitting with his car while he testified in court, the district attorney's office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder faces new charges after attacking the victim during their testimony in court the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Daniel Ayala, 29, was convicted Monday on the following charges related to a hit-and-run crash involving a man walking his dog in June 2021:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm

Two sentence enhancers for committing a violent crime with a weapon

Aurora Police Department officers responded to the crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Kent Drive and East Loyola Place and found a 30-year-old man with lower body injuries.

The victim told police he was walking his dog when a white Chevrolet Avalanche accelerated towards him, hitting him and his dog with the hood of the car.

The victim identified the driver as Ayala, who was a prior acquaintance. When police questioned Ayala, he admitted to intentionally hitting the victim with his car, the district attorney's office said.

While the victim was testifying in court, Ayala jumped up from behind the defense table and repeatedly hit the victim in the face and body, the district attorney's office said.

Multiple people in the courtroom including two deputy district attorneys intervened and were able to detain Ayala. The victim and one of the deputy district attorneys suffered minor injuries.

Ayala's bond was revoked and he will be sentenced on Oct. 28 for the hit-and-run conviction. He also faces the following charges in connection to the courtroom assault, according to the district attorney's office:

Third-degree assault

Retaliation against a witness/victim

Two counts of violating a protection order

“This defendant tried to kill the victim by running him over with his truck,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said. “To make matters worse, this defendant then physically attacked the victim on the stand. The verdict is appropriate.”

“Attacking a victim while he is testifying is an insult to our justice system and something no witness should ever have to fear,” Deputy DA Chandler Neumann said. “The victim showed tremendous bravery throughout the trial and this verdict will finally provide the victim with some closure.”

