Tires were slashed on at least 12 cars overnight according to a Tweet from the Lakewood police department.

Most of the damage occurred near West Center Avenue and South Upham Street in the Belmar area police said. Cars appeared to be randomly targeted.

In Colorado, if property damage exceeds $1,000 the person responsible could be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police at 303-980-7300

