Rodney Pereira, 68, was arrested by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for an incident that happened in 2022.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrested an unlicensed acupuncture practitioner on charges of sexual assault.

According to the sheriff's office Rodney Pereira, 68, was providing acupuncture services from his home office in Loveland. The victim told investigators that during a late-2022 session, Pereira provided massage therapy and intentionally touched her "intimate parts", the sheriff's office said.

Pereira claimed he was a retired medical doctor and offered acupuncture and holistic medicine services, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators learned that Pereira never obtained certification as a doctor and his acupuncture license had expired in 2021.

Investigators learned through further interviews that Pereira performed breast examinations but had no medical training for such exams, the sheriff's office said.

Pereira was booked into the Larimer County Jail on August 21 on charges of sexual assault, sexual contact and operating an unauthorized practice.

“Legitimate acupuncture services or massage therapy will never involve sexual contact with clients," said Captain Bobby Moll with the sheriff's office. "This kind of behavior violates legal and ethical requirements for practitioners. If this ever happens to you, please report it so law enforcement can stop further harm from happening.”

Anyone with information about Pereira or unreported sexual assault involving him may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Here are some community resourses in Larimer County for anyone who has experienced sexual assault:

SAVA Center - Fort Collins: (970) 472-4204 Loveland: (970) 775-2962

The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling for all those affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado while also providing prevention programs through community outreach and education.

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, and their nonoffending family members.