x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

8 cars vandalized in parking lot of Wheat Ridge medical center

The damage occurred in two parking lots at the Lutheran Medical Center on West 38th Avenue.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — At least eight cars were vandalized and one was stolen from employee parking lots for Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge overnight, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

The hospital located at 8300 West 38th Ave. has several employee parking lots and WRPD got a call about damage to cars in one of them around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

About three hours later, vandalism was reported in a second employee parking lot, although a WRPD spokesperson said it's possible the damage occurred around the same but was not noticed until later.

RELATED: Suspect in vandalism of Denver cathedral charged with hate crime

"Especially awful that the vehicles of these dedicated professionals were damaged with all that our healthcare workers have done for our community during the pandemic," WRPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Credit: Wheat Ridge Police

That same post said that police expected to release more information later Wednesday. A spokesperson said investigators were reviewing videos from the hospital to help them identify potential suspects in the case.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

RELATED: Former Loveland officer pleads guilty to assault related to Karen Garner's arrest

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Former officer pleads guilty to assault related to Karen Garner's arrest