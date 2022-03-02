8 cars vandalized in parking lot of Wheat Ridge medical center

The damage occurred in two parking lots at the Lutheran Medical Center on West 38th Avenue.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — At least eight cars were vandalized and one was stolen from employee parking lots for Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge overnight, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD).

The hospital located at 8300 West 38th Ave. has several employee parking lots and WRPD got a call about damage to cars in one of them around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

About three hours later, vandalism was reported in a second employee parking lot, although a WRPD spokesperson said it's possible the damage occurred around the same but was not noticed until later.

"Especially awful that the vehicles of these dedicated professionals were damaged with all that our healthcare workers have done for our community during the pandemic," WRPD wrote in a Facebook post.

That same post said that police expected to release more information later Wednesday. A spokesperson said investigators were reviewing videos from the hospital to help them identify potential suspects in the case.

