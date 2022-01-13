Suspect in vandalism of Denver cathedral charged with hate crime

Madeline Cramer, 26, is accused of causing $10,000 dollars in damage to Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

DENVER — A woman accused of spray-painting graffiti on a well-known Denver church last October is now in custody, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

According to a release, 26-year-old Madeline Cramer fled to Oregon after an arrest warrant was issued for her, but she returned to Denver and turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday night.

Prosecutors have charged Cramer with one count of criminal mischief and one count of committing a bias-motivated crime.

The DA's office said Cramer is accused of causing about $10,000 in damage to the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception at East Colfax Avenue and Logan Street, with messages described in the release as having an "anti-Christian bias."

An arrest affidavit says the graffiti included messages including "Satan lives here" and "white supremacists," as well as an upside-down cross and sexually explicit language.

Father Samuel Morehead described it as "some of the worst graffiti the staff have seen in decades."

Cramer had her first advisement Thursday morning and is due back in court on Feb. 14, the release said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.