Investigators have determined that the fire at a Westminster apartment complex earlier this month that killed two people and injured 14 others was intentionally set.

The Westminster Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will continue to investigate the blaze as an arson/homicide, according to a news release that was distributed Tuesday afternoon.

Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details will be released at this time, the joint press release from the Westminster Police Department, Westminster Fire Department and ATF said.

The fire was reported at a 69-unit building at the Westbury Apartment Complex just after 2 a.m. on July 22.

When fire crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed. The Westminster Fire Department said in a news release that “multiple parties jumped from second and third story units” in an effort to escape the building.

The two women who died have been identified as 41-year-old Leah Hamel of Venice, Florida, and 58-year-old Margaret Kelly of Westminster.

It’s unclear why investigators now believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Firefighters said there were no sprinklers in the building since they were not required in 1974 when the structure was built.

