Police search for suspects who fired shots in Westminster Police parking lot

Westminster Police are looking for suspects in a shots fired call, seen leaving in a yellow Hummer H2.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Officers with the Westminster Police Department (WPD) are looking for the suspects involved in a shots fired case that happened outside of the WPD building on Yates Street and West 91st Avenue.

At about 2 a.m., on November 3, a yellow Hummer H2 drove into the parking lot of the Westminster Police Department from Yates Street and stopped outside of the secure parking area, according to police. The vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and then fired several shots into the air, WPD said.

Nobody was injured and no property was damaged from the shots, police said. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects involved in the shooting.

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm at Westminster PD https://t.co/Q7kv2z3AsQ — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) November 4, 2022

Police say at least two people were inside the vehicle. WPD did not have any license plate information about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call WPD at 303-658-4360 and select option 1.

