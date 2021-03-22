135 Colorado high school seniors named 2021 Daniels Scholars

The prestigious Daniels Scholarship Program will cover higher education expenses for the 240 students named from four states this year.

DENVER — The Daniels Fund named 240 high school seniors, including 135 from Colorado, to its scholarship program's 2021 class on Monday.

Of the 240 seniors named to the 2021 class: 135 are from Colorado, 29 are from New Mexico, 37 are from Utah and 39 are from Wyoming. The full list of this year's scholars is available here.

The seniors join about 4,600 students who have been named to the Daniels Scholarship Program, which offers a four-year college scholarship up to $25,000 per year at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the U.S.

"The 2021 cohort is impressive and filled with outstanding young people who have promising futures ahead," said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, in a press release. "We're delighted to have them join the family of Daniels Scholars and look forward to being a part of their journey through college and beyond."

> Video above: Daniels Fund Scholarship winners get a lesson in etiquette before heading off to college, published June 28, 2019.

About 2,000 students applied for the program this year, which selects recipients based on criteria including strength of character, leadership potential, academic performance and community service.

The program has awarded more than $220 million in scholarships since 2000. At any given time, about 900 Daniels Scholars are attending about 200 colleges and universities.

High school seniors who will graduate in 2022 can apply for next year's program at DanielsFund.org.

The Daniels Fund was established by Denver cable television businessman Bill Daniels and is a private foundation that awards grants and scholarships in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.