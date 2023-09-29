Appeals court allows DPS board member's defamation claims to proceed over sex assault allegations

Auon'tai Anderson, the vice president of Denver's school board, sued an organization and three women for their unproven statements.

DENVER — Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday agreed Denver Public Schools board member Auon'tai M. Anderson may pursue defamation claims against two women who posted unsubstantiated allegations online that he committed sexual assault.

Auon'tai Anderson sued by DPS parent who says he blocked her on social media (Sept. 2023)

Anderson, who is vice president of DPS' board of education, originally filed suit against Black Lives Matter 5280 and three individuals who played a role in disseminating unproven allegations of Anderson's misconduct. Specifically, the defendants made a series of inflammatory statements suggesting Anderson sexually assaulted multiple women and victimized more than 60 high school students.

An independent investigation DPS commissioned in 2021 found Anderson did appear to make unwelcome or inappropriate sexual comments, but could not substantiate the assault claims.

Based in part on the investigation's findings and the statements of the defendants, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded Anderson had viable defamation claims against two people who accused him of criminal conduct: Jeeva Senthilnathan and Mary Katherine Brooks-Fleming.

